Ben Crump To Represent Family Of Third Victim From Fatal GloRilla Concert

The GloRilla and Finesse 2Tymes concert that took place on March 5th in Rochester, New York not only resulted in fatalities, but now a lawsuit. The family of the third victim, Aisha Haskins-Stephens, has hired esteemed civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them in the forthcoming court case.

Crump, who has worked on the high-profile cases including the wrongful death suits of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd, declared that he believes Stephens death could have been prevented.

On Tuesday (March 21), he stated, “It is disturbing that after the deaths caused by a crowd stampede at the Astroworld Festival, more precautions have not been taken at concert venues. Aisha’s death was completely preventable, and we are calling for transparency from Main Street Armory, GloRilla, and event staff as the investigation into how this tragedy transpired continues.”

Two other women who lost their lives following the concert stampede were Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester. Reportedly, seven other attendees were injured.

Earlier this month, the sister of Miller revealed her family’s plans to sue the “Tomorrow 2” and “Back End” spitters, the concert’s promoters and the Main Street Armory, where the incident happened. She shared that her family plans to hire “high-profile” legal assistance with “no plans to back down.”

She also revealed that the victim’s organs had been donated.

The sister of Brandy Miller, who died due to injuries sustained after Sunday's trampling tragedy speaks out. The family decided to donate Brandy's organs which saved 4 lives. @News_8

"My sister is a Black, strong, African American hero today in her death she still stands a hero." pic.twitter.com/DmzuwRQWmu — Isabel Garcia (@IsabelG_WROC) March 9, 2023

Neither GloRilla nor Finesse 2Tymes were present at the time of the stampede, and neither rapper has reason to be under criminal investigation at this time. Glo and Finesse have both expressed their condolences to the victims’ families.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” the Memphis rapper tweeted following the tragedy. “My fans mean the world to me praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

Finesse stated, “As far as the situation in New York, condolences to the family and the people who was injured. That’s what I wanted to say. I think it was a situation where someone fell, and people started running, things got out of control and innocent people got hurt. But it wasn’t nothing violent going on. It’s just the internet.”