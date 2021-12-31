Skip to main content
Betty White, Beloved Actress And Comedian, Dead At 99

The acclaimed star was looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the 2015 TV Land Awards at Saban Theatre on April 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Betty White, the actress known for her roles on classic television shows The Marie Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls has died in her Los Angeles home. Her longtime agent Jeff Witjas and publicist Pam Golum confirmed the news with The Associated Press on Friday (Dec. 31). White was 99.

White began her decades-long acting career in the late 1930s and went on to star on  Life with Elizabeth in the 1950s. Her presence on screen was maintained through a series of appearances on talk, game, and variety shows. In the 1970s, she had an impressive run on The Mary Tyler Moore Show where she starred as Sue Ann Nivens and won two Emmy awards. Her comedic talents landed her the starring role of Rose Nylund on the popular ’80s sitcom, The Golden Girls. By the end of Season One, she received another Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

Betty White continued to excel on-screen as a heartwarming persona loved by generations of fans. Beyond her on-screen talent, White also excelled behind the camera with credits as a producer, writer, and more. Her television credits include That ’70s ShowBoston Legal, The Bold and the Beautiful, hosting Saturday Night Live, and Hot In Cleveland. White’s film credits include The Proposal, The Lorax, Toy Story 4, and You Again. 

Betty White 1950s
A headshot portrait of American actor Betty White wearing a veiled hat, circa 1955. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

White was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1995. Throughout her career, she has earned five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and also holds the record for the longest span between Emmy nominations.

The acclaimed actress was approaching a milestone birthday and looking forward to celebrating her 100th year on Jan. 17. She shared excitement for the celebration in a cover story with PEOPLE Magazine published only days prior to her death.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” said the veteran actress to the publication. “It’s amazing.”

She continued to share how being “born a cockeyed optimist” helped her remain in good spirits adding, “I always find the positive.”

News of Betty White’s death resulted in an outpour of love, remembrance, and celebration across social media platforms from her costars, peers, and friends. View Hollywood’s digital tributes to Betty White below.

 

