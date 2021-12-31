Betty White, Beloved Actress And Comedian, Dead At 99

Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the 2015 TV Land Awards at Saban Theatre on April 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Betty White, the actress known for her roles on classic television shows The Marie Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls has died in her Los Angeles home. Her longtime agent Jeff Witjas and publicist Pam Golum confirmed the news with The Associated Press on Friday (Dec. 31). White was 99.

White began her decades-long acting career in the late 1930s and went on to star on Life with Elizabeth in the 1950s. Her presence on screen was maintained through a series of appearances on talk, game, and variety shows. In the 1970s, she had an impressive run on The Mary Tyler Moore Show where she starred as Sue Ann Nivens and won two Emmy awards. Her comedic talents landed her the starring role of Rose Nylund on the popular ’80s sitcom, The Golden Girls. By the end of Season One, she received another Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

Betty White continued to excel on-screen as a heartwarming persona loved by generations of fans. Beyond her on-screen talent, White also excelled behind the camera with credits as a producer, writer, and more. Her television credits include That ’70s Show, Boston Legal, The Bold and the Beautiful, hosting Saturday Night Live, and Hot In Cleveland. White’s film credits include The Proposal, The Lorax, Toy Story 4, and You Again.

A headshot portrait of American actor Betty White wearing a veiled hat, circa 1955. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

White was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1995. Throughout her career, she has earned five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, and also holds the record for the longest span between Emmy nominations.

The acclaimed actress was approaching a milestone birthday and looking forward to celebrating her 100th year on Jan. 17. She shared excitement for the celebration in a cover story with PEOPLE Magazine published only days prior to her death.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” said the veteran actress to the publication. “It’s amazing.”

She continued to share how being “born a cockeyed optimist” helped her remain in good spirits adding, “I always find the positive.”

News of Betty White’s death resulted in an outpour of love, remembrance, and celebration across social media platforms from her costars, peers, and friends. View Hollywood’s digital tributes to Betty White below.

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

Oh Dear Lord. Heaven just got a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a trailblazer, a badass, and a ray of sunshine who gifted us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest In Peace #BettyWhite ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ng2gHB8K5K — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 31, 2021

As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White. pic.twitter.com/BfxwP31km0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 31, 2021

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now. — ?? Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) December 31, 2021

So grateful that years ago I disobeyed the orders of the person on the universal lot and burst into Betty Whites dressing room and told her that I love her — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) December 31, 2021

Another brilliant talent has made her transition. I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty White and shared a few giggles with her. May she rest in well-earned peace. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

I Watched Her on her first TV Show “Life With Elizabeth”When I Was 7 Yrs Old.When She Did S&C I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes.She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again.

Some Ppl Are Called ICONS?,

BETTY IS A TRUE ICON. — Cher (@cher) December 31, 2021

RIP to Betty White who was charming, delightful, hilarious, talented and unproblematic for 99.9 years. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 31, 2021

In this day and age, people through the word legend around with a half of a accomplishment. Today we lost the a whole legend….#BettyWhite. 3 weeks from her 100th birthday. You left us a lot of memories??????? Rest Well. #GoldenGirl pic.twitter.com/LHQLJq5aAH — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) December 31, 2021