Beyoncé Honors Dancer O’Shae Sibley Who Was Murdered While Dancing To Her Music

Beyoncé shared a message on her website for O’Shae Sibley, a dancer who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music from Renaissance. According to the New York Times, the violent incident is being investigated by the hate crimes unit of the New York Police Department.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” reads the homepage of the Renaissance performer’s fan-favorite website.

Sibley, 28, and friends allegedly arrived at a Brooklyn gas station on Saturday (July 29) when approached by a group of men who used slurs and demanded they stop dancing. The professional dancer defended himself and friends, confronting the hecklers.

“They murdered him because he’s gay, because he stood up for his friends,” said Otis Pena, one of O’Shae’s best friends who was there during the attack. Pena attempted to care for the wound until Sibley was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“His name was O’Shae and you all killed him. You all murdered him right in front of me.”

According to a GoFundMe launched by Sibley’s father Jake Kelly, “O’Shae not only was the glue to this family, he was a great dancer and performer for the majority of his life.” As of Wednesday morning, the efforts surpassed the initial $10,000 goal, totaling over $34,000.

NYPD revealed that they were seeking a young man in his late teens in connection with the killing. According to ABC7, witnesses claim the 17-year-old works at a smokeshop near the scene of the crime and has previously caused trouble at the gas station.

“O’Shae Sibley’s life and beautiful spirit were cut short by homophobia. Bigotry can never take root in our city. Being a New Yorker means knowing and loving people of all backgrounds,” shared Mayor Eric Adams in a statement on social media. “We’ll bring justice for O’Shae’s family and loved ones. His dancing joy will live on.”