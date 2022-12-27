Big Scarr, Rising Memphis Rapper, Dead At 22

Rising Memphis artist Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. TMZ reported the musician, whose real name was Alexander Woods, passed of an accidental drug overdose on Dec. 22. An uncle, Arthur Woods, informed the tabloid the rapper experienced physical trauma in his lifetime, including being shot and suffering a serious car accident injury.
Recently, the “Make A Play” rapper battled depression, according to his uncle, triggered by the death of his grandmother.
Big Scarr was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records imprint, where he made his debut on the label compilation album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer in July 2020. He continued to hit the booth with his labelmates with October 2020’s collaborative “SoIcyBoyz2” featuring Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and Tay Keith. The song earned the rapper his first gold plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). He was also named to the anticipated 2022 XXL Freshman class.
Big Scarr’s debut mixtape, Big Grim Reaper, was released on April 16, 2021, and peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200, making it his first solo, charting project.
“This hurt,” wrote Gucci Mane, sharing a photo of Big Scarr. “I’m a miss you.”
The “Fantasy” rapper was set to perform at Rolling Lound Los Angeles in March 2023 and kick off a tour with Key Glock in the same month. According to Fox13 Memphis, law enforcement do not suspect any foul play in Big Scarr’s death, however, an investigation is ongoing.
Several of Big Scarr’s peers and collaborators took to social media to pay their respects and grieve the Memphis talent.
“damn lil bro,” wrote the Glockoma rapper on Twitter, sharing a photo of himself and Big Scarr with the broken heart emoji.
Fellow 1017 artist Enchanting shared a collage of videos and text message screenshots highlighting their friendship.
“My favorite hype man,” she wrote. “I love you so much wish this was a dream everyday I wake up to text saying am I ok & I realize it’s reality.”
Enchanting’s post continued, “I’m so heartbroken n I’m not ok I just want my dawg back we used to stay together literally wake up to his ass everyday n I’ll keep them memories close forever.”
NLE Choppa, Tay Keith, and more also shared online tributes posted below. VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Woods family and all those affected by this loss.