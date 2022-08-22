Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Posts Boyfriend’s $1M Bond After Hit-And-Run

T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late-rap legend Notorious B.I.G., has posted a $1 million bond for her longtime-boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), he was arrested after a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, reports Fox News.

The unfortunate collision took place after police stopped Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in an intersection, as well as its loud exhaust and dark tinted windows. After providing his driver’s license and registration during a routine traffic stop in Queens, N.Y., Baldwin fled the scene due to having a suspended license and drove into a group of pedestrians. He ran into a mother, her 2-year-old daughter, and a food delivery man, who all succumbed to serious injuries. He eventually surrendered himself to the authorities on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

The 28-year-old was arraigned on 17 counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and other charges, according to a press release obtained by VIBE. Judge Scott Dunn decided to hold Baldwin on bail. However, Wallace, his girlfriend and the mother of his infant daughter, was able to swiftly bail him out.

According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, the documents filed in Queens Criminal Court list the deed to Wallace’s $1.5 million Brooklyn home as collateral.

District Attorney Katz stated in a press release, “The complete disregard for public safety in this case is shameful. As alleged, the defendant was operating a vehicle with a suspended license when he struck and injured three pedestrians, including a young child – all while callously fleeing a traffic stop. Driving is a privilege and every single person who gets behind the wheel of a car bears an individual responsibility to drive safely. The defendant now faces very serious charges.”

If convicted, Baldwin faces up to 25 years in prison.