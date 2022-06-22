Bill Cosby Found Liable Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor, Ordered To Pay $500K

After being convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, comedian and actor Bill Cosby, 84, served barely under three years in a Pennsylvania state prison before his conviction was overturned on appeal. He was released from prison in September 2021.

Less than a year later, Cosby has been found liable for sexually assaulting another woman, Judy Huth, when she was a teenager in the 1970s. The civil case was brought in front of a combined jury of eight women and four men, which ultimately resulted in Huth being awarded $500,000 in damages with no punitive compensation.

According to reports, the incident originally was reported to have happened in 1974 when Huth was 15 years old, but with further review, it was revealed that the incident happened in 1975 when Huth was 16. She also made it clear in her reports that Cosby knew exactly how old she was at the time and advised her to say that she was 19 years old.

Huth reported to authorities that she and a friend had met Cosby at a park where he was filming a movie. Cosby allegedly took a liking to her and her friend and invited them back to his tennis club. Furthermore, Huth claimed to have been given several alcoholic beverages and then taken to the Playboy Mansion alongside Cosby and her friend. Once the young ladies arrived at the mansion, Cosby allegedly advised them, saying, “If any of the Playboy bunnies asked their age, they should say they were 19.”

Huth then claimed that he lured her into a bedroom in the mansion where he sexually assaulted her. Cosby, 84, has denied all claims of sexual misconduct against him.