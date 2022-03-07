Bill Cosby’s Release From Prison Will Not Be Reversed By Supreme Court

Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on the first day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on September 24, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. 60 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault.

Bill Cosby will remain a free man after The Supreme Court declined to review an appeal regarding his case and prison release. According to USA TODAY, on Monday (March 7), the overturning of his conviction on two sex crimes will stand and the court made no comment on the decision. The Pennsylvania prosecutors’ appeal was among a long list of cases the court would not hear.

Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, issued a statement to USA TODAY, thanking the high court on behalf of Cosby and his wife and family for “following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional Rights of ALL American Citizens.”

“This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District’s Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world.”

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean, Bill Cosby, and spokesperson Andrew Wyatt speak outside of Bill Cosby’s home on June 30, 2021 in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Bill Cosby was released from prison after court overturns his sex assault conviction. Michael Abbott/Getty Images

In 2018, the disgraced comedian was convicted of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea constant in 2005. She was not the only person to accuse Cosby of violent sexual behavior. He received a sentence of three to 10 years in prison. In June 2021, he was officially released after the Pennsylvania high court decided an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

“Having identified a due process violation here, we must ascertain the remedy to which Cosby is entitled,” the filed dissenting opinion stated.

According to the news outlet, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele requested SCOTUS review the case last fall. The state court found he was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby, leading to the conviction being overturned.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Steele expressed moving for SCOTUS involvement was “the right thing to do.”

“We appreciate the Court’s consideration,” the statement said. “My appreciation also goes to Andrea Constand. All crime victims deserve to be heard, treated with respect, and be supported through their day in court. I wish her the best as she moves forward in her life.”