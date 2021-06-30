Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby’s 2018 conviction for sexual assault has been overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The Associated Press reported the disgraced comedian is now eligible to be released from prison after the state’s highest court concluded an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

According to the 79-page court document, the 83-year-old cannot be tried again. It is clear, however, that the decision to overturn the conviction does not translate to absolvement of his actions. The ruling is the result of an agreement Cosby had with a prior prosecutor that would have prevented him from facing criminal charges. To date, he has served two years of a three- to 10-year sentence.

“Having identified a due process violation here, we must ascertain the remedy to which Cosby is entitled,” the filed dissenting opinion states.

It continues, “In our view, specific performance of D.A. Castor’s decision, in the form of barring Cosby’s prosecution for the incident involving Constand, is the only remedy that comports with society’s reasonable expectations of its elected prosecutors and our criminal justice system.”

Bill Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting multiple women, however, the accusations of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University faculty member was the focus of Cosby’s criminal case. The alleged incident took place in 2004 at Cosby’s estate and he was charged in 2015 just days before the statute of limitations expired. AP reported Cosby used his fame, power, and reputation as a “family man” to manipulate women.

In May, Cosby was denied parole for not meeting all requirements. According to CNN, the Pennsylvania Parole Board denied the request for a number of reasons. A letter issued by the board stated a “failure to develop a parole release plan” and a “negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections” factored into the decision.

Cosby is due to be released later today (June 30).