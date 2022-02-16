Birdman’s Brother, “The Original Hot Boy,” Breaks Silence After Prison Release

Terrance “Gangsta” Williams—the younger half-brother of Cash Money Records cofounders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams—has been released from federal prison after serving nearly 24 years for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and solicitation for murder. Williams, 47, was convicted in 1998 after he had a wiretapped discussion about a heroin transaction with a crew of New York drug dealers he planned to murder. Gangsta was initially sentenced to life in federal prison plus 20 years but had his sentence reduced to 27 and a half years in December 2021.

A notorious crime figure in New Orleans during the ’90s, Williams was a member of the Hot Boys gang, which inspired the name of Cash Money’s supergroup of solo artists Juvenile, B.G., Young Turk, and Lil Wayne. After his release from prison on Jan. 3 by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Williams recently spoke out for the first time and announced a forthcoming interview addressing various rumors regarding his past and present, as well as his plans for the future.

“I would like to address the critics,” Williams states in a published clip on YouTube channel, RaRe Reports. “First of all, I [did] 23 years and 10 months. I apologize to you all if you thought I was gonna die in prison. I’m too shrewd, smart. However, I plan to answer all these questions that a lot of you social media guys, internet gangstas [that] had something to say about me.”

He continues, adding, “The interview coming soon, just be patient.” In essence, he adds, “But right now, I’m enjoying life…I don’t have to worry about standing up for count, I don’t have to worry about lockdown, I could eat what I want, I’m living; it’s all good.”

Watch William’s statement below.