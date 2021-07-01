Biz Markie’s Family Refutes Reports Of His Death As He Remains In Medical Care

In response to rumors of legendary rapper Biz Markie’s passing, his publicist and close friends have denied those reports, however, Biz remains in grave condition and under constant medical attention. “The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Jenni D. Izumi, his publicist, wrote in a statement. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers, and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

In addition, various Juice Crew members have addressed the rumors, with Craig G taking to Instagram to voice his refusal to release a statement, as well as his opinion on mainstream media covering the story. “If You Hardly See Me Doing Interviews What Makes You Think You’ll Get A Statement Out Of Me,” the caption read. “Read It Aloud!! I KEEP FAMILY BUSINESS TO MYSELF!!!”

Big Daddy Kane, whom Biz Markie helped secure a record deal, as well as inclusion into the Juice Crew, also attempted to set the record straight via a post on social media. “For all those concerned, Biz Markie is still alive,” the “Smooth Operator” said on Instagram. “Please keep my brother in your prayers. Yes, he has some serious health issues, but he is still alive, and his wife would like for y’all to respect their privacy.” He also sent a shot at DJ Webstar, who initially reporting Biz’s death in various posts on social media, adding, “And remember, it’s better for you to get the news correct than to get the news first. Check your facts, people.”

Biz, who was diagnosed with Type II Diabetes in 2010, has battled various health issues related to his illness in recent years, reportedly being hospitalized after suffering a stroke in 2020. This past April, Big Daddy Kane gave an update on his fellow Juice Crew member’s health during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, revealing that Biz was gradually improving and in good spirits (Kane also updated Biz’ status and mentioned some fun times with Biz when they were younger in a VIBE interview a few weeks ago).

“He’s getting better,” Kane said to The Breakfast Club. “He’s in rehabilitation now. He’s getting better and stronger every day. Last time I talked to him on the phone, he got a real light voice, but last time I talked on the phone, he stuck his middle finger up at me, so I think he’s coming along.” Biz, who most recently worked as a guest host on SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells Radio, has spoken candidly on his battle with diabetes in the past and being a beacon of light to others on the journey.

“They be seein’ me, I lost the weight,” said the “Just A Friend” rapper, who reportedly shed 140 lbs. in 2013. “And I didn’t have to use lap band surgery or whatever,” he said. “They see that I did it, and they know I was the greedy, greasy person. So if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

Prayers up for Biz Markie and to his family and friends.