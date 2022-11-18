Blueface Attempted Murder Charge Began With A Bad Joke

Blueface performs onstage at the 2019 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Blueface’s attempted murder case began with a subpar joke at a strip club.

TMZ reports that the rapper, née Johnathan Jamall Porter, and his entourage were visiting Euphoric Gentleman’s Club in Las Vegas on Oct. 8.

The victim allegedly cracked a joke at Porter’s expense regarding the entertainer chatting with “some females in a cheap vehicle.”

His joke fell flat with the “Thotiana” rapper’s crew, and they allegedly proceeded to beat him up. As the man attempted to leave the club in his truck, Porter, 25, brandished a weapon and began firing at the vehicle.

The man told the cops that Blueface’s entourage might have thought he was heading back to his vehicle for a weapon to protect himself. Authorities say there were bullet holes on the truck, with its owner suffering a “bullet graze wound” on his left hand.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (Nov. 15) that the controversial artist was arrested outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Vegas Tuesday afternoon. Between 6-8 undercover cops exited unmarked cars and swiftly arrested the LA native for attempted murder.

Chrisean Rock, the rapper’s long-time girlfriend, was also present during his arrest, appearing confused at what was transpiring before her.

The undercover policeman told the outlet they were fulfilling a warrant. Court documents shared with TMZ revealed that Porter has also been charged with discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle, or craft.

Rock reacted to the situation on Wednesday (Nov. 16), taking to Instagram to voice her support and loyalty to her beau.

“Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” she captioned the post.