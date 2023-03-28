Blueface Facing Lawsuit Over Las Vegas Strip Club Shooting

Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Blueface is facing civil litigation for a shootout that he allegedly set up at a Las Vegas strip club in October. A woman involved is suing the 26-year-old for injuries she suffered in the midst of the chaos.

CBS 8 News reported the lawsuit on Thursday (March 23). The woman, Jasmine Brooks, claims she “sustained injuries to her body, specifically her face as a result of defendants’ inadequate, unreasonable and egregiously deficient security of the property.” Brooks intends to take this to trial and is seeking $15,000 in damages.

Notably, this case is completely separate from the attempted murder case brought about by a man that the “Thotiana” rapper allegedly shot at. All of this took place at Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas after the alleged target made fun of Blueface for talking to women in a “cheap vehicle.”

TMZ obtains footage allegedly showing Blueface shooting at a man in truck outside a club in Las Vegas last month pic.twitter.com/sss6YVXVoA — RiichStoneMedia (@RiichStoneMedia) November 16, 2022

The Famous Cryp rapper reportedly did not appreciate the joke, and allegedly, his crew attacked the man. The man returned to the club in his truck and demanded to know who hit him. Video footage captured from that October 2022 evening shows what appears to be Blueface firing a gun at the truck as it drove away.

Police reported that the man’s left hand was grazed by a bullet and his truck had several bullet marks. The reality TV actor was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder. He appeared in court in November 2022 and was later released from custody after posting his $50,000 bail.