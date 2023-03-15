Bobby Caldwell, Soul Music Legend, Dead At 71

Bobby Caldwell’s official Twitter page has confirmed news of the musical legend‘s death.

In a tweet from the account posted Wednesday (March 15), wife Mary Caldwell relayed the message to his fans, stating that the blue-eyed soul singer had “died in [her] arms.”

“Bobby passed away here at home,” she confirmed. “I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been ‘FLOXED,’ it took his health over the last six years and two months. Rest with God, my Love.”

According to TMZ, Bobby died in his sleep Tuesday night at his New Jersey home. Reps close to the legend stated that the Cat in the Hat crooner hasn’t been able to walk for five years due to a combination of neuropathy and a torn tendon in his ankle. The musician obtained neuropathy after he had a bad reaction to a prescribed antibiotic in 2017, rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Another Twitter user, DJ Soul Sister, also shared love to the singer, sending condolences to the family and including a clip of Caldwell singing his hit song, “What You Do For Love.”

“Music journalist A. Scott Galloway just shared that Bobby Caldwell passed away at age 71, following an extended illness,” she said. “My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family.”

Caldwell released his career-defining hit, “What You Do For Love,” in 1978. The track became a crossover smash for the singer/songwriter, captivating Black audiences and reaching the top 10 on Billboard. As a result, his album of the same name would be RIAA-certified double platinum.

VIBE sends our condolences to Bobby Caldwell’s family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, legend.