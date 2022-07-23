Bobby Shmurda Affiliate Fetty Luciano Arrested, Charged With Murder

Fetty Luciano attends the Zoey Dollaz "Who Don't Like Dollaz 2" Listening Party at Gold Bar on October 3, 2018 in New York City.

Bobby Shmurda affiliate and Rowdy Rebel’s brother Fetty Luciano has been charged with murder in the aftermath of a triple shooting on New York’s Long Island in early July.

According to ABC 7 NY, the 26-year-old rapper legally known as Remy Marshall turned himself in to Glen Cove Police on Thursday (July 21). The police reported the Brooklyn rapper is currently being charged with attempted murder and weapons possession offenses.

The incident occurred on July 10 at Glen Cove’s The Mansion, where rapper Big Fendi’s Birthday Celebration was held. The Mansion was teeming with attendees as about 200 people enjoyed the rapper’s party.

However, as per the outlet, a fight broke out between two partygoers before shots rang out toward the lobby of the luxurious venue. As a result, three people were shot, but they have all since recovered from the incident.

Brooklyn rapper Fetty Luciano charged in Long Island pool party shooting https://t.co/FA6b65xjWm pic.twitter.com/slIDQg0GMA — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) July 21, 2022

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck spoke with ABC 7 NY, expressing that no permits were issued for Big Fendi’s birthday bash due to prior complaints.

“A private party that was advertised on social media, it has happened before,” Mayor Panzenbeck said. “We’ve had noise complaints but never anything like this. No permit was issued for this party because we had a complaint about a party last week. So, there will be no permits for parties like this.”

Remy Marshall, also known as Fetty Luciano, is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday (July 22). He is also facing weapons and reckless endangerment charges. The judge set his bail at $200,00. No word on whether he has been released.

Luciano, a member of Bobby Shmurda’s GS9, dropped his Def jam debut, Story to Tell, in 2018.

The project featured guest appearances from Gunna, Landsptrip Chip, and Bobby himself. In addition, Luciano recently appeared in Pop Smoke’s 2021 project, Faith, featured on the track “Double It.”