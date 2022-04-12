Brett Favre Implicated In $8 Million Welfare Scam

Former NFL Quarterback Brett Favre has been linked to an $8 million welfare scam, in which Favre and others are accused of misappropriating funds from the state of Mississippi for personal use and other expenditures.

Text messages from Favre to John Davis, director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, requesting assistance from Davis and another state official in helping clear a debt he and his wife had accrued, were recently published as part of an expose documenting Favre’s reach with Mississippi state officials.

“Hey brother, (we) owe 1.1m on Vball. Any chance you and Nancy can help?” Favre texted Davis, referencing Nancy New, the founder of a nonprofit organization, who has been indicted on embezzlement charges along with five others. “You and Nancy stuck your neck out for me and that’s going to turn out very good,” he wrote. It is alleged that Favre also received a Ford F-150 Raptor from Davis using misappropriated funds.

According to a report published on Mississippi Today, Favre received $5 million in grant funds designated for the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in order to build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

In addition, Prevacus, a pharmaceutical company associated with Favre, allegedly received $2.5 million in stolen funds, with Favre allegedly collecting over $1 million. While Favre has paid back the remaining $600,000 to the state over the money he received, records show he still owes $228,000 in interest. Favre is also accused of convincing Prevacus owner Jake Vanlandingham to offer Gov. Bryant shares in Prevacus, but Bryant has denied ever considering accepting the offer. However, New is alleged to have given $2.15 million to Prevacus in exchange for stock shares.

Alleged texts from Favre also show him plotting to profit $20 million from a compounded pain cream that was the center of a $515 million health insurance fraud scheme that ultimately led to 20 convictions in Mississippi. However, Favre was not charged in that scandal and has yet to be formally arrested or charged with any crime.