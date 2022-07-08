Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty To Russian Drug Charges, May Face 10 Years In Prison

Following up from WNBA star Brittney Griner’s last court date, she has now pleaded guilty to Russian drug charges on Thursday (July 7). The 31-year-old athlete now faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

According to reports, the Phoenix Mercury basketball player made it clear to the courts that she never intended to break any Russian laws. She stated while in court, “I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was not intent. I didn’t want to break the law.” She added, “I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside of Moscow, Russia. News agencies say Griner has pleaded guilty to drug possession and smuggling charges. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo

Griner was arrested in February at the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport for carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil, a banned substance in Russia, and has been detained for over five months. As her legal representation, wife, teammates, fans, and more have exhausted all options in an effort to free Griner and get her home, she received a piece of hope from President Biden.

After Brittney’s devoted wife Cherelle sent a heartfelt handwritten appeal to Biden pleading for her wife’s release, Vice President Kamala Harris, POTUS, and the White House issued an official statement on Wednesday (July 6).

“The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world,” the White House stated on its official website. “He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.”

The White House

On the same day, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed a member of the press that the President “has been clear about the need to see every American who is wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad released, including Brittney Griner.”

One possible solution for Griner’s freedom is to conduct a “prisoner swap” with a Russian detainee in America. In the past, the U.S. has negotiated with other countries for American detainees before. In April 2022, a Marine vet named Trevor Reed was returned to the U.S. in exchange for a Russian prisoner. According to NBC News, Griner could possibly be returned in exchange for a Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, whom is incarcerated on U.S. grounds.

The WNBA champion and eight-time All-Star’s next court date is scheduled for July 14.