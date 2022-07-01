Brittney Griner Appears In Court, Stands Trial In Russia

After spending over four months in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner has finally attended her first trial date following her arrest for allegedly carrying illegal vape cartridges with hashish oil at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

Wearing a Jimi Hendrix graphic tee, the 31-year-old Phoenix Mercury center attended the first hearing on Friday (Jul 1), which reportedly lasted almost three hours. It’s set to resume next week. According to U.S. officials, Griner expressed that she is “keeping up the faith” after the court proceedings.

According to reports, the Russian courts have charged Griner with “large-scale transportation of drugs.” Prosecutors claim Griner carried 0.702 grams of the illegal substance. If convicted, the basketball star could serve up to 10 years in prison. In support of Griner, the U.S. government classified her arrest as “wrongfully detained.”

In even more support, Griner’s wife Cherelle spoke with CNN on Thursday night prior to the hearing and continued to urge President Joe Biden to get involved.

“He has that power, he is the person that ultimately will make that decision for BG to come home,” Mrs. Griner said. “And, so while everyone else wants to tell me they care, I would love for him to tell me he cares.”

Despite reports of Griner being in high spirits, Cherelle has told political activist Al Sharpton on SiriusXM’s Keepin’ It Real” radio show that her wife was “struggling” and “terrified” about the case.

As the trial has just begun, check back to VIBE for updates on this case.