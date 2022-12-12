Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares Gratitude For WNBA Star’s Return From Russia

Brittany Griner is back home in the US following almost one year of detainment in Russia, and her wife, Cherelle Griner, has taken to social media to share her gratitude.

“Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form,” wrote Cherelle on Instagram Sunday alongside a collage of those who advocated for the WNBA star’s safe return.

“As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, bodies, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!,” she wrote before naming several public figures who supported her efforts to bring Brittney home.

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks hand and hand with wife Cherelle Watson after defeating the Dallas Wings at Feld Entertainment Center on August 10, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The list of supporters includes Robin Roberts, Angela Rye, April Ryan, Joy Reid, Gayle King, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Tamika Mallory and several others.

She also acknowledged Paul Whelan, the former marine who has been detained in Russia since 2018 and expressed frustration in not being brought back to The States with Griner.

“I appreciate each and every one of you! Let’s continue to use our hands, voices, platforms, and resources to bring Paul and all Americans home. All families deserve to be whole! Love, Cherelle Griner ❤️??,” she concluded the post.

Last week, President Biden confirmed that the athlete would be returning from Russia after being held for 10 months for carrying illegal vape cartridges with hashish oil. As a condition of her release, Griner was traded in a swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.