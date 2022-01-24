16-Year-Old Bronx Rapper C Blu Charged With Allegedly Shooting Cop

Teenage rapper C Blu has been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting a police officer during a physical altercation in the Bronx on Jan. 18. The 16-year-old has pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges including second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Bail has been set at $200,000. The gun that C Blu allegedly fired during the incident was stolen and he was already on probation for gun possession at the time the shooting occurred.

According to reports, C Blu was standing outside of a building on Lorillard Place near Third Ave. in the Bronx when a “disorderly” group was approached by police. When C Blu was ordered to remove his hands from his pockets, he began to tussle with an officer, identified as Kaseem Pennant, during which a round was fired, striking the rapper’s leg and grazing Pennant’s leg. Following C Blu’s arrest, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Maniscalco painted the teenager as a gun-toting menace and claims that he’s previously posed in pictures with a weapon that appears to be the same as the one used in the police shooting.

“This defendant has taken to social media and appeared multiple times displaying a firearm that looks similar to the firearm he possessed in the incident,” Maniscalco said during C Blu’s arraignment last week. However, Dawn Florio, C Blu’s attorney, claims that officers piled on top of her client during the incident and that while a gun was fired, C Blu was not the one who pulled the trigger and was never in possession of the weapon. “My client never touched the gun,” argued Florio. “You could hear the people saying that they thought the police officer shot my client.”

An associate and collaborator of the drill star and fellow Bronx native Kay Flock, who was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man outside of a Manhattan barbershop, C Blu is currently signed to Interscope Records, who gave the rapper a sizable advance upon inking the deal. He’s racked up over 4 million views off the strength of songs like “No Ozone Part 2” and “Not a Diss.” The 11th-grader, who also has aspirations to be a biochemist, had recently started home-schooling last November due to his rising fame becoming a distraction at his former school.