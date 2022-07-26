Brooklyn Bishop Robbed Of $1M In Jewelry During Livestreamed Sermon

Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead hosts a tribute to Biggie Smalls on March 09, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York.

A Brooklyn Bishop was the victim of an armed robbery while preaching before his congregation on Sunday (July 24). The incident, which was captured on the church’s livestream, occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in the Canarsie section of the borough.

According to reports, three armed suspects wearing masks and dressed in all black burst into the church with guns drawn, as Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, delivered his sermon. Whitehead reportedly laid on the ground with his arms raised in a show of surrender, as other churchgoers looked on in terror.

The bandits made off with over $1 million worth of jewelry, including Whitehead’s wedding band and bishop’s cross, as well as items from his wife and other members of the congregation. The suspects were last seen fleeing from the church on foot before entering a white Mercedes-Benz, which sped from the scene.

No suspects have been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the New York Police Department.

Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead (L) and Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead attend a tribute to Biggie Smalls hosted by Bishop Lamor Miller Whitehead on March 09, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Whitehead addressed the incident with a post on Instagram, as well as during a Facebook livestream on Monday (July 25). The religious leader is offering a $50,000 cash reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. He also responded to critiques about his pricey trinkets, including his high-end designer clothes and a luxury vehicle.

“It’s about me purchasing what I want to purchase,” Whitehead said in defense of his costly possessions. “It’s my prerogative to purchase what I want to purchase if I worked hard for it.”

In addition to being a clergyman, Whitehead has made headlines in the world of politics, making a bid for Brooklyn Borough President in a losing effort to Antonio Reynoso in 2021. He’s also been captured in photos with Hip-Hop stars like Fat Joe, Fivio Foreign, Papoose, and R&B singer and Minister Montell Jordan.