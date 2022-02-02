Brooklyn Rapper TDott Woo Shot Dead At 22 Hours After Signing Record Deal

TDott Woo attends The Million Dollar Drive-by And Foreignside Foundation Present The 2021 Thanksgiving Drive on Nov. 23, 2021 in New York City.

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo has passed away after being shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday (Feb. 1), just hours after inking his first record deal. He was just 22 years old.

TDott was reportedly shot in the head while standing in front of his mother’s home near the intersection of East 98th Street and Avenue L. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Prior to the incident, TDott announced a partnership with Million Dollar Music, which was going to distribute his music and help build on the buzz the Canarsie native had created over the past few years.

Rap fans were first introduced to TDott Woo via his standout appearances in music videos for star Brooklyn drill rappers Fivio Foreign (“Big Drip”) and fellow Canarsie rep, the late Pop Smoke (“Welcome To The Party”), both of whom he was closely affiliated with.

Fivio Foreign and TDott Woo perform during 2021 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 4, 2021 in Philadelphia. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Known for popularizing the “Woo Walk” dance synonymous with the Brooklyn drill scene after Pop Smoke’s death in 2020, TDott continued to press on in his comrade’s honor, hopping in the booth alongside fellow BK rapper Young Costamado for their single, “Like Woo,” (below) which has garnered over half a million views on YouTube as of press time.

TDott Woo’s murder comes days after the shooting of rival Brooklyn rapper Nas Blixky, who is reported to be in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family of TDott Woo.