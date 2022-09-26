Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman

Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment.

ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days.

As security attempted to check her 6th floor apartment for signs of foul play, they were stopped at the door by the woman’s 23-year-old boyfriend, who allegedly lived in the apartment occasionally.

The guard then went back downstairs to call the police and noticed the suspect and a possible male accomplice exiting the apartment with a suspected bag of evidence. Security then returned to the apartment to find the woman’s remains in a bloody bathroom, her body dismembered and forced into two suitcases.

A meat cleaver was also found on the premises.

Johnson had a valid order of protection against her boyfriend until the end of this month, with neighbor and friend Stephanie Harris telling The Post that many tenants were aware that she was in an abusive relationship.

“For two years he [was] beating on her, broke her apartment down, broke her legs, broke her ribs,” Harris said. “Her mom was complaining, ‘I want to get her away from this building. She’s gonna end up dead, please get her away from this building.’ Nobody wants to listen.”

“A couple of months ago she came back with crutches,” Harris added. “He broke her apartment down, he broke the TVs in her apartment. And I cried and I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want to see you on the news.’”

Johnson’s family believes that building security shares some blame in the aspiring teacher’s horrific murder.

“They know their tenants. They opened the door for him,” the victim’s aunt told The Post. “She didn’t have no other boyfriend. They didn’t do enough. They could have prevented him from coming in there… They’re security, they’re trained to put somebody down. There is ways to stop him from coming in.”

She went on, “This is really hard. She was a victim. She was full of life. I was trying to help her. I tried to step in. I pretty much raised her most of her life. I heard of one incident [between them] and I told her, ‘This is not love. It’s not going to get any better. It will only get worse.’”