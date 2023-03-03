C-Murder Reveals Hunger Strike, Claims “Health Has Significantly Declined” Due To Prison Conditions

Rapper Corey "C-Murder" Miller appears on the red carpet before Spike Lee's movie "When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts," in New Orleans on August 16, 2006.

C-Murder has revealed a hunger strike protesting the conditions of the Louisiana prison where he remains behind bars. Legal name Corey Miller, the “I Can Tell” rapper detailed his experience on Instagram in a lengthy caption.

“Jan. 17, 2023, marked 21 years I Corey Miller have been in the Louisiana Penal system,” began the rapper.

In 2009, the New Orleans native was convicted of second-degree murder for a 2002 shooting during a nightclub brawl. The victim was 16-year-old Steve Thomas. C-Murder and his brother Master P have fought for a retrial and maintained his innocence. Witnesses have also recanted their statements.

“I have been fighting for my health and freedom against this wrongful conviction and simultaneously fighting for my constitutional rights that were stripped away and violated by the penal system of Louisiana,” wrote the 51-year-old, continuing his Instagram plea for help.

“An appeal was filed late December of 2022 and the DA & Judge of Louisiana has 30 days from Feb. 7, 2023 to answer . Because Conditions in the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center have not improved, I am engaging in a hunger strike that began on February 23rd of 2023, to bring awareness to me and all inmates’ neglected and abused at the hands of the Louisiana penal system. It is imperative, NOW MORE THAN EVER, that a quick strategic move is made as my health has significantly declined due to the prison system’s inhumane conditions and I am not getting proper medical treatment. This has taking a major toll on me but I refuse to give up. Please Stand with me.”

He concluded by tagging the accounts of Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Ben Crump, Drake, Youngboy Never Broke Again, The Shade Room, The Innocence Project, and more.

In a statement to AllHipHop, C-Murder’s publicist and manager claims the rapper was placed in solitary confinement for requesting medical treatment after passing out. The statement claims “he received no follow-up medical care in response to this event.”

The statement also alleges the “Down For My Ni**az” performer experienced “chronic dental issues,” and “significant weight loss.”

This is not C-Murder’s first hunger strike behind bars. In 2018, Master P shared on Instagram that his brother had begun a hunger strike due to the state’s unwillingness to submit camera footage and an alleged confession as evidence.

“Free Corey Miller! Thanks to all the fans that’s been praying for my brother. He’s on a hunger strike in Angola,” wrote the founder of No Limit Records.

“He’s been locked up for a crime he didn’t commit. Somebody has confessed and they even have footage,that they don’t want to put in the case. My brother is no angel and has done a lot of dumb stuff like most. But I love him and i will fight for him to bring awareness to this injustice. You can’t choose your family but you can choose your friends. When it get real we all we got.”