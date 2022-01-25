Cardi B Scores $1 Million Victory Over Tasha K In Federal Libel Case

Cardi B kicked off her week by scoring a huge victory in court as the rap star came up on the winning end of her legal battle with popular YouTube personality and blogger Tasha K, who Cardi sued for libel back in 2019. As a result, the “Up” creator is been awarded at least $1 million in damages in the case, according to TMZ.

The judgment comes nearly three years after Cardi initially filed suit against Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, in federal court after Kebe accused Cardi of being a prostitute, a drug abuser, having contracted STIs, and other disparaging claims. Kebe was found liable on three separate counts and could potentially be subject to possible punitive damages following a future hearing in the case.

As part of her testimony, Cardi stated that she became “extremely suicidal” following Tasha K’s false statements, adding that she felt “defeated and depressed” and that her sex life with her husband Offset suffered as a result. She also contends that she sought out therapy as a result of Kebe’s character assassination and believes that “only an evil person” could have intentionally spread lies about her.

Kebe, who admitted to posting lies about Cardi during her own testimony, was also found to be liable for invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, Kebe’s legal team still retains the right to appeal the verdict in a federal appeals court.