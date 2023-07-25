Carlee Russell Apologizes For Kidnapping Hoax, Ex-Boyfriend Issues Statement

Carlee Russell has confessed that she was not kidnapped.

According to a press conference held by the Hoover Police Department (HPD) on Monday (July 24), Russell’s attorney issued a statement that read, “There was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself […] My client apologizes for her actions to this community.”

It continued, “We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

HPD police chief, Nicholas C. Derzis, later mentioned that possible criminal charges are being discussed and those will be announced if/when they’re filed.

Here is the statement in full:

It was initially reported that Russell had disappeared for 48 hours after discovering a toddler on the side of the highway. Derzis says local authorities are still trying to determine where she was during that time, NBC News adds. HPD suspected that the 25-year-old faked her kidnapping after revealing her recent search history included “one-way bus ticket,” the film Taken, “Do you have to pay for an amber alert,” and “How to take money from register without getting caught Reddit.”

Russell’s ex boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, wrote in a post from Monday that he and his family were “blindsided” by her actions.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” read his statement. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome […] The severity in this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation.”

Carlee Russell's ex-boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, has made a statement:

This comes just a day after Simmons pleaded for the public to stop cyberbullying Russell.

Despite her confessing to the hoax, more than half of the currently 30,000 missing Black people in the U.S. are women and girls, according to the National Crime Information Center.