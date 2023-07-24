Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Advises People To “Stop Bullying” Her

Carlee Russell’s boyfriend is asking for people to quit “bullying” his significant other amid her situation. According to the New York Post, Thomar Lattrell Simmons opened up about the speculation that Carlee faked her disappearance. After finding her way home, Simmons asked for grace and privacy for his girlfriend, stating she doesn’t deserve to be “cyberbullied.”

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” he said. “Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied.”

As the fallout continues, the NY Post also confirmed that Russell has been let go from her job. Stuart Rome, the owner of the Woodhouse Spa in Birmingham, Ala., revealed to the outlet that they decided to fire her amid suspicions that she lied about being kidnapped.

“It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted,” the owner told the outlet. “The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off times pass out flyers and other things.”

Hoover PD: Before her disappearance, Carlee Russell's search history read "taking money from a register without being caught," "one-way bus ticket," "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," the film "Taken," and "How to take money from a register without being caught?" pic.twitter.com/gZiMuQfQos — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2023

Carlee Russell went missing on Thursday (July 13) after the woman exited her vehicle to help an alleged missing child. According to AL.com, Russell phoned 911 claiming to see a young boy lost on the I-459 in Hoover, Ala. She then called her brother’s girlfriend to alert her, but as she approached the child, the Alabama woman could be heard screaming until the family lost contact with her.

Russell arrived at her family’s home Saturday night (July 15), seemingly finding her way back on foot, the Hoover Police told WBCR. “She walked up, banged on the door, and that was her,” Chief Nicholas Derzis said. “We work with facts. With social media, you got so many people that think they know what’s taking place. Right now, we’re just very pleased that she’s home.”

In the days following her return, the Hoover Police began to insinuate that she may have faked her disappearance. On Wednesday (July 19), Derzis revealed law enforcement was “unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators.” “Due to the public interest and in some cases public fear that this story has created, we owe it to our citizens to tell them the facts that we have uncovered at this point,” he said.

Additionally, HPD claimed that Russell’s search history included searches of “one-way bus ticket” and the film Taken. Two days before she vanished, Carlee searched the term “Do you have to pay for an amber alert” at 7:30 a.m. CT on July 11. During the morning she disappeared, the woman searched “How to take money from [the] register without getting caught Reddit,” and an hour later, she allegedly researched “Birmingham bus station.”