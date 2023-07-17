Carlee Russell, Missing Alabama Woman, Returns Home On Foot

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old missing Alabama woman, has been found alive after she returned home. Russell arrived at her family’s home Saturday night (July 15), seemingly finding her way back on foot, the Hoover Police told WBCR.

“She walked up, banged on the door, and that was her,” Chief Nicholas Derzis said. “We work with facts. With social media, you got so many people that think they know what’s taking place. Right now, we’re just very pleased that she’s home.”

Upon her arrival, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital and evaluated. According to NPR, Hoover law enforcement received an initial statement from Carlee Russell but did not disclose her current condition or what she detailed happened in the 48 hours she was missing.

Talitha Russell, Carlee’s mother, released a statement on Facebook shortly after the woman returned home. The mom thanked God for protecting their daughter and ensuring she found her way home. She also insisted that she would speak with the media once the investigation concludes but stated she wouldn’t “entertain negative thoughts.”

“God is faithful, and He has answered our prayers. We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown,” she said. “Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you, Father God… We do want to ask for privacy at this time to allow us to just love on our daughter and each other with our close family and friends. Also, please consider the fact we have not slept for three nights, and we are mentally and physically exhausted.”

Meanwhile, Carlee’s boyfriend speculated that she was abducted on Thursday night (July 13). Thomar Latrell Simmons posted a statement on Facebook following her discovery, debunked allegations that he was behind her disappearance, and stated that she was “fighting for her life for 48 hours.”

“I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night,” he began. “I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again! I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media [during] my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times I didn’t give up & kept my faith!”

He continued, “All I asked from everyone right now is to be respectful of Carlee’s situation. She was fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again, she cannot give any updates or whereabouts [of] her kidnapper at this very moment.”

Carlee Russell went missing on Thursday (July 13) after the woman exited her vehicle to help an alleged missing child. According to AL.com, Russell phoned 911 claiming to see a young boy lost on the I-459 in Hoover, Ala. She then called her brother’s girlfriend to alert her, but as she approached the kid, Carlee could be heard screaming until the family lost contact with her.

As law enforcement arrived, they discovered her belongings scattered near her car. Since the incident, the Hoover Police revealed they hadn’t received any additional calls regarding a missing child.