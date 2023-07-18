Carlee Russell’s Parents Break Silence Amid Public Speculation Surrounding Her Disappearance

It’s only been a few days since Carlee Russell was found after having disappeared for two days following a call to local authorities about a toddler wandering alongside a highway. However, since returning to her family via foot on Saturday (July 15), some of the public’s support has turned into speculation regarding her disappearance.

As the 25-year-old continues to recover, her parents broke their silence with an appearance on the TODAY Show on Tuesday (July 18).

“She’s having to deal with the trauma of people making completely false allegations about her,” says Carlee’s mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell. Despite being unable to share in great detail what her daughter shared about what happened, Robinson-Russell did state that Carlee had to “physically and mentally fight for her life” and mentioned an abductor’s involvement.

The parents of Carlee Russell is urging the public not to speculate and to let the investigation play out.



Her mother said there were moments when the 25-year-old had to ‘physically and mentally fight for her life’ pic.twitter.com/BWI8OLthwZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 18, 2023

“Carlee has given detectives her statement, so they can continue to pursue her abductor,” read a message she asked her parents to share. Her mother recalled feeling “just so much joy” upon Russell’s return. “We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” she continued.

Carlos Russell, her father, added that she has been struggling with “bad dreams” and “moments where some things make her cringe, afraid,” since returning to her family. “Just different things that trigger [her],” he stated.

Going forward, investigators are analyzing the initial 9-1-1 call and traffic cameras. Local authorities have been able to recount Russell’s whereabouts prior to the disappearance, but it was reported that what exactly transpired during the 48 hours of her being missing remain a mystery.

Watch the full interview with Russell’s parents above.