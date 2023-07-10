Casanova Appeals 15-Year Prison Sentence

Casanova is looking to have his 15-year federal prison sentence reduced after having denounced his affiliation to a notorious street gang.

According to HotNewHipHop, on Friday (July 7), the Brooklyn rapper’s attorney formally filed an appeal on his client’s behalf. The appeal argued that the sentence, which was handed down last month after the rapper plead guilty to multiple charges stemming from a RICO indictment, was too harsh. The lawyer, James Kousouros, contends that Casanova, born Caswell Senior, had only remained in the gang out of fear of retaliation for leaving its ranks and had gradually distanced himself from illegal activity amid his rise to fame.

“The fact is that Mr. Senior stayed in this gang as it furthered his rap career,” Kousouros said. “As he gained moderate success and then a recording contract with Roc Nation, he increasingly separated himself from the gang’s activities despite remaining a member.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Casanova attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Casanova was arrested in December 2020 for crimes connected to a federal RICO indictment targeting the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. The rapper was accused of a 2018 robbery in New York City, a 2020 shooting in Florida, and conspiracy to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has voiced his belief that Casanova’s crimes and influence as a rap star were in furtherance of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone nation’s status and reputation. “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” Williams said in a press release at the time of his sentencing. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout.”

The prosecutor continued, adding, “Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”