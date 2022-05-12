Casanova Pleads Guilty To Racketeering And Drug Charges, Faces Up To 60 Years In Prison

On Wednesday (May 11), Brooklyn rapper Casanova pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges in U.S. District Court in White Plains, N.Y. after admitting to his role in gang activity as a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods gang set.

As part of his plea, Casanova, born Caswell Senior, copped to committing multiple criminal offenses including shooting a man at a party in Florida over a gambling dispute, a 2018 robbery at a New York City restaurant in which a member of his entourage choked a woman who took a picture of him unconscious, as well as conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana. Senior faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 60 years upon sentencing, which is scheduled for December.

“Like 12 of his co-defendants, Caswell Senior, an accomplished recording artist and performer, now stands convicted of playing a leadership role in Gorilla Stone, a particularly violent Bloods gang that operates throughout New York and across the country,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said upon news of his plea. “In addition to his supervisory role, Senior was an active, hands-on participant in the gang’s senseless violence.”

In December 2020, Senior, along with 17 others, were arrested as part of a federal indictment of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, which is accused of being a gang that’s “committed murder, shootings, robberies, and assaults against their rivals and former members of Gorilla Stone.”

Prior to his incarceration, Casanova broke out on the rap scene with his 2016 single, “Don’t Run,” which spawned a remix featuring Young M.A, Fabolous, Dave East, and Don Q. Other notable releases from Casanova include “Set Trippin,” “2AM” featuring Tory Lanez and Davido, and “So Brooklyn” featuring Fabolous.