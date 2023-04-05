Cash App Founder Bob Lee Dead At 43, Killed In Stabbing Attack

Bob Lee, tech exec and creator of Cash App, was killed in a fatal stabbing Tuesday (April 4) in San Francisco, Calif., according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to police documents, authorities responded to a call and found the 43-year-old unconscious on the ground in the 300 block section of the Rincon Point neighborhood approximately around 2:35 a.m. PT. Per outlet, medics rushed to the victim and started aid, but unfortunately, Lee died in San Francisco General Hospital afterward. He succumbed to two fatal stab wounds to the chest.

As this is still a developing case, the San Francisco homicide team is currently investigating the attack and no arrest has been made as of publication.

San Fran district supervisor, Matt Dorsey, deemed the attack as a “senseless tragedy.”

He added, “I’ve heard from a number of my constituents in Rincon Point, South Beach and East Cut, many of whom have already voiced concerns to me about public safety challenges. I understand their concerns, and I’m asking them to cooperate with police in their investigation, and make sure police have access to any surveillance video to which they may have access.”

Lee was most known for creating the digital money transferring platform Cash App and also for being the first CTO of Square Cash, Cash App’s prior name. Prior, Bob also worked for Google as he helped launch Android, “the world’s most used operating system,” according to his profile on Mobilecoin.com.

He most recently held the position of Chief Product Officer at MobileCoin and helped build the popular exclusive app Clubhouse. In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee helped the World Health Organization (WHO) with creating their app for at-home COVID testing.

Many friends of Lee’s expressed their condolences and confusion on Twitter, characterizing Lee as a admirable “single father,” and ” good friend.”

My daughters are helping me vote! We’re reading about and discussing the candidates and propositions, and then making our decisions together. #startthemearly ✅ pic.twitter.com/Nfy2r5KVNc — Bob Lee (@crazybob) November 5, 2018

“RIP to one of the realist most brilliant humans I’ve ever met @crazybob,” one friend wrote. “Rip Bob Lee CTO Square, CTO Mobile Coin, Creator of Cash App, And a rad single Dad.”

UFC/MMA fighter Jake Shields expressed his frustration saying, “I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco. He was in the ‘good’ part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack. F**k San Francisco.”

RIP to one of the realist most brilliant humans I’ve ever met @crazybob ??



Rip Bob Lee



CTO Square

CTO Mobile Coin

Creator of Cash App



And a rad single Dad ? — Joshua Charles (@JoshCDonaldson) April 5, 2023

I just found out my good friend was killed last night while walking him in San Francisco



He was in the “good” part of the city and appeared to have been targeted in a random mugging/attack



Fuck San Francisco — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) April 5, 2023

The San Francisco Police Department is asking for leads in Bob Lee’s attack by offering 24-hour hotlines for tips. Witnesses/tippers can call 415-575-4444 or Text “Tip” to TIP411 and remain anonymous.

Per outlet, Lee is survived by his wife, Krista, and their two children.