Tech Exec Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Cash App Founder

Tech executive Nima Momeni has been arrested in connection to the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee. The father of two, 43, was found dead just after 2:30 a.m. PT on April 4 and reportedly knew Momeni, an “IT consultant/entrepreneur” at Expand IT.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, “jail records showed [Momeni, 38, of Emeryville, Calif.] was booked on suspicion of murder at 9:19 a.m PT” on Thursday (April 13).

Mission Local reported that “in the wee hours of April 4, they were purportedly driving together through downtown San Francisco in a car registered to the suspect.” An alleged confrontation occurred while both men were in the vehicle and reportedly continued after Lee exited. Local authorities believe Momeni stabbed Lee multiple times with a knife that has since been recovered close to the hotel where Lee was staying.

Police strongly feel that the homicide was not in connection to a robbery attempt and wasn’t a random attack. However, no motive was been shared publicly.

As the news broke of Momeni’s arrest, Matt Dorsey of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors tweeted, “I’m grateful to SFPD’s homicide detail and all the officers [sic] for their tireless work to Bring Bob Lee’s killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning. Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues. But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy.”

Momeni was previously charged in 2004 with a misdemeanor for allegedly driving while intoxicated. In 2011, Alameda County court records show that he was charged with allegedly selling a switchblade knife and driving with a suspended license, both misdemeanors. He pleaded no contest to the suspended license charge in 2012 and the weapons charge was later dismissed. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail plus three years of probation with a $900 fine and a court mandate to destroy the knife.

Video footage (below) has surfaced of Lee pleading for help after being stabbed. Viewer discretion is advised.