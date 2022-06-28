Chaka Zulu, Longtime Manager Of Ludacris, Wounded In Atlanta Shooting

Chaka Zulu, industry executive and longtime manager of rap star Ludacris, was wounded in a triple shooting in Atlanta on Monday morning (June 27), which left one man dead and another man injured. According to authorities, Zulu, who was rushed to the hospital, is listed in stable condition and recovering from his injuries. One man, 23-year-old Artez Benton of Scottdale, was also taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The identity and condition of the third victim in the shooting have yet to be released. No arrests have been made in the connection to the shooting.

According to Police Lt. Germain Dearlove, the shooting, which occurred on the 2200 block of Peachtree Road, was sparked by a verbal dispute in a parking lot shared by several local businesses. The officer did not reveal whether Zulu or the other two victims had visited any of the establishments prior to the incident.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed issued a statement, saying, “We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Chaka Zulu—one of the founders of Disturbing Tha Peace Records—played a huge role in introducing Ludacris to the public as the rapper’s manager and helped broker Luda’s deal with Def Jam South, where the rapper reached multi-platinum success. Well respected in the entertainment industry, Chaka has also worked closely with rapper Big K.R.I.T. and took on his latest executive role after joining Spotify to become head of artist & talent relations at the streaming platform.

VIBE wishes Chaka Zulu a speedy recovery.