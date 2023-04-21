Charlamagne Tha God Seeks Dismissal Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Charlamagne tha God attends the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards at The Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023 in New York City.

Charlamagne Tha God has reportedly demanded that his sexual assault case be thrown out due to lack of evidence.

According to Radar Online, the radio and television personality was sued him for battery, defamation, and accused of sexually assaulting a woman named Jessica Reid at a 2001 party. Charlamagne has vehemently denied the allegations. In a new filing, the entertainer, née Lenard Larry McKelvey, and his legal team state that the DNA from the rape kit didn’t match his DNA, proving his innocence.

“[Reid] has persisted in broadly disseminating her unsubstantiated claims, ignoring that the South Carolina Solicitor in 2018 declined her request to re-open the case due to a lack of evidence while confirming that no basis existed to bring sexual assault charges against Charlamagne,” the file reads. His lawyer added, “Witnesses had attested to the fact that Charlamagne had already left the party when the alleged assault occurred.”

Charlamagne tha God attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Michael Weinsten, Charlamagne’s attorney, released an official statement saying that they are looking forward to seeing the case dismissed.

“We are confident that Ms. Reid’s meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed. This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago.

“At that time, my client voluntarily submitted his DNA, and it was confirmed his DNA was not found in her rape kit. It is also the same matter that Ms. Reid tried to re-open in 2018 that the South Carolina Solicitor General declined to re-open, suggesting among other things it was “not ethical” to do so.”

Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy of ‘ The Breakfast Club ’ speak onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at the iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

In 2018, The Blast reported that The Breakfast Club host was arrested in 2001 due to an arrest warrant for “a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 2nd degree, for an incident that allegedly occurred the month before.” The documents filed by Reid alleged that McKelvey “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engage in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old female child.”

Charlamagne’s DNA wasn’t found after a rape kit was administered. However, he did plead guilty to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.

The suit claimed that Jessica met Leonard at a party in 2001 when she was 15 and he was 22. After accepting a drink from him, Reid claimed she began feeling “dizzy,” causing her to pass out “as it felt like her legs gave out and she could not walk.”

She alleged that two unnamed men dragged her upstairs and assaulted her. Charlamagne allegedly then came into the room and sexually assaulted her as well. “Charlamagne was having sex with Ms. Reid, and she could not do anything about it,” the suit read.