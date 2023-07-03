Charles Barkley Leaving $5 Million To Black Auburn University Students In Updated Will

Charles Barkley is making an effort to keep Black students enrolled at his alma mater.

According to AL.com, the former NBA star has revealed an update on his will, to leave a large sum of money designated for minority scholarships at Auburn University.

“In my will, I am leaving Auburn five million,” the All-Star detailed. “I’m going to change it to be just for scholarships for Black students. That’s just my way of trying to make sure Auburn stays diverse.”

He continued, “I love Auburn. I’ve actually changed it to be used for kids from poor homes. But after that ruling yesterday, my phone was blowing up. I was talking to my friends and said, ‘I need to make sure Black folks always have a place at Auburn.’ So I’m gonna change my will and make it exclusively for Black students – all five million. It’s just for me the right thing to do. I always want to make sure that Auburn’s diverse.”

Charles Barkley looks on prior to game three of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on May 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The sports analyst’s decision comes after the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action initiatives in college admissions.

“We’ve always lacked diversity,” explained the Alabama native “I’m doing my part to make sure we are more diverse.”

Per AL, Black student enrollment at Auburn fell slightly from 5.3 percent in 2020 to 4.91% in the fall of 2022.