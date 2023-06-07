Chicago Student Kymera Mitchell Accepted Into 19 Colleges With 9 Full Scholarships

Kymera Mitchell, a high school senior based in Chicago, has been accepted to 19 different colleges—nine of which are offering a full ride in scholarships. In total, she’s been granted over $530,000 in scholarship funding. She once thought such a feat wasn’t possible, considering she has autism and PTSD.

“If someone or a group of people try to stop you, don’t let them do that because you are way better than that,” she told Chicago ABC7. Mitchell also revealed to CBS News, “I feel accomplished. I feel stress-free.”

Her mother, Kalaveeta, recalled advocating for her daughter as she continued to excel in school. “Every year she was on the honor roll. And with each year, she just got better,” she explained to CBS News. While attending Alcott College Prep, Mitchell maintained a 4.0 GPA. She boasts of acceptances from DePaul University, Loyola University, Howard University, and Hampton University.

When Mitchell was 11, she and Kalaveeta first made headlines when she went up against Chicago Public Schools after a bus driver left her daughter on the street during a routine drop-off without ensuring an adult was present at their home. She feels she didn’t give up on crusading for her child because “if I did, then my daughter wouldn’t be where she is today.”

Outside of the classroom, Mitchell has also excelled in the Special Olympics, competing in floor hockey and track and field. Upon graduation, she intends to study graphic design.

She has not publicly disclosed where she plans to attend college, but will reveal her decision on Saturday, June 10, during an intimate celebration with family and friends. For fellow students with disabilities, Mitchell offered some advice. “Live your hopes and dreams as much as you can,” she said. “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do this.”