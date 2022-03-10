Chris Brown Shares Alleged Audio Message From Rape Accuser

The alleged text messages from R&B star Chris Brown’s rape accuser have surfaced. In the exchanges between Brown and a woman believed to be the victim in a $20 million lawsuit filed against the singer, Brown’s accuser—who was listed under the pseudonym Jane Doe—supposedly tells Brown that he gave her “the best d**k [she’s] ever had,” among other explicit advances.

In response to the leaked messages, Brown shared a video in which he plays a voice message that was allegedly sent to him by his accuser. A woman can be heard questioning him as to when she can see and communicate with him again. According to Brown, the message was sent on August 23, 2021, well after the alleged assault, which Brown’s accuser says occurred in 2020.

“You’re giving me mixed signals,” she says in the message. “You’re reading my messages and stuff but you haven’t replied to me so I guess you don’t hate me. I just wanna see you again. I mean, just answer the phone. You just hung up. Like, just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I definitely will. But I really just wanna f**k with you again.”

Brown, who pondered whether his accuser’s texts and messages would be broadcast in the same manner as the accusations against him, says he intends to pursue legal action against the woman in question.

“No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [CAP],” Brown wrote in his Instagram Stories. “Now let’s see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to Run the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people lives like that.”

According to the initial lawsuit, the woman was hanging out with Brown when she was given two drinks and became

“disoriented and physically unstable” after consuming them. She began to “fall in and out of sleep” and was led into a room, which she was allegedly blocked from leaving. The woman claims Brown then proceeded to sexually assault her, after which he allegedly demanded that she take birth control the following day. However, in the aforementioned texts and messages, Jane Doe does not deny being sexually assaulted.

Brown is in full cooperation with the police regarding the case.