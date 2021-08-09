Legendary Producer Chucky Thompson Has Died

The latest death to rock the hip-hop community is the passing of legendary producer Carl “Chucky” Thompson, the architect behind Mary J. Blige’s My Life album, and various rap and R&B hits. Thompson was 53 at the time of his death. Tamar Juda, Thompson’s publicist, provided an official statement to VIBE confirming the tragic news on Monday (Aug. 9).

“It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson,” it reads. “To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan.”

Renowned music engineer, close friend, and fellow Howard University alum, Young Guru, also confirmed the news on social media with a heartfelt tribute.

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote in the caption of a posted photo of him and Thompson on Instagram. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around. You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!”

A native of D.C., Thompson was a member of Diddy’s music production team, the Hitmen, and one of the most pivotal producers in hip-hop and R&B during the ’90s, creating hits for The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Nas, and countless others. Among his most notable credits are Usher “Think of You,” The Notorious B.I.G. “Big Poppa,” Faith Evans “You Used To Love Me,” and Nas “One Mic.” He recently appeared in Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary and was working with Diddy on the mogul’s forthcoming Off The Grid Vol. 1 album at the time of his passing.

Thompson’s official cause of death has not been revealed. However, AllHip-Hop reports the musician may have died from complications of COVID-19.

Our condolences to his family, friends, and fans.