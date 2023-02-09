Church Of England Exploring Gender Neutral Pronouns For God

Parishioners and clergy of the Greek Orthodox Church of St Michael the Archangel attend a service for the Feast of the Epiphany ahead of the Blessing of the Seas ceremony on January 08, 2023 in Margate, England. With its large community of Greek Cypriot residents, the Kent coastal town of Margate became the setting for a Blessing of the Seas procession and ceremony in the 1960s. The Greek Orthodox church celebrates Epiphany marking the baptism of Jesus Christ. Celebrations return in full this year having been curtailed during the Covid Pandemic in 2021/2022.



God may be getting new pronouns in an attempt by the Church of England to become more inclusive.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the religious institute expressed that they were debating whether or not to acknowledge God’s pronouns as “they/them” to vanquish issues of assumed genders in and outside of the Church.

They stated this change wouldn’t be new, as Christians have followed a non-binary identity for their God since “ancient times.”

“Christians have recognized since ancient times that God is neither male nor female,” a COE rep in a statement. “Yet the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship.”

Vice chairman of COE’s liturgical commission, Bishop Michael Ipgrave, added to the revelation, asserting that the Church has “[explored] the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years.”

Nonetheless, the Church of England reiterated that they wouldn’t and had “absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise” current services, and changes wouldn’t be implemented without “extensive legislation.”

Previously, the Church of England refused to allow same-sex couples to be wed in any of their institutions. However, priests stated they would “bless them in church.”

