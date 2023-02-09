Church Of England Exploring Gender Neutral Pronouns For God

God may be getting new pronouns in an attempt by the Church of England to become more inclusive.
According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the religious institute expressed that they were debating whether or not to acknowledge God’s pronouns as “they/them” to vanquish issues of assumed genders in and outside of the Church.
They stated this change wouldn’t be new, as Christians have followed a non-binary identity for their God since “ancient times.”
“Christians have recognized since ancient times that God is neither male nor female,” a COE rep in a statement. “Yet the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship.”
Vice chairman of COE’s liturgical commission, Bishop Michael Ipgrave, added to the revelation, asserting that the Church has “[explored] the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years.”
Nonetheless, the Church of England reiterated that they wouldn’t and had “absolutely no plans to abolish or substantially revise” current services, and changes wouldn’t be implemented without “extensive legislation.”
Previously, the Church of England refused to allow same-sex couples to be wed in any of their institutions. However, priests stated they would “bless them in church.”
Elsewhere on the concept of a higher power, Yung Miami revealed that her relationship with Diddy is based on spirituality.
“We go to church,” Miami told People. “He takes me to church. We pray together. We put God first, for real. We pray, talk to God, and go to church. I can talk to him about anything.”