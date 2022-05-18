Colin Kaepernick To Receive Honorary Degree From Morgan State University

Colin Kaepernick is set to receive an honorary degree from Morgan State University, a historically Black university in Baltimore. According to a press release issued by the institution, Kaepernick will be granted an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters.

“Leadership, Integrity, Innovation, Diversity, Excellence, and Respect are more than just words that appear on the flags that adorn our campus, or words that we utter casually when reciting our core values, they represent the embodiment of who we are and what a Morgan graduate stands for,” expressed University President David K Wilson in a statement.

“With this notion in mind, we intentionally sought a collection of individuals who truly embody these principles, and thankfully we have assembled a trio of diverse voices who have bravely stood—and kneeled—for the betterment and advancement of the voiceless, the marginalized and the disenfranchised.”

Colin Kaepernick interacts on the sideline during the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Additionally, filmmaker and Morgan State alumnus and filmmaker David E. Talbert will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. Talbert was also named the commencement keynote speaker. Morgan alumnus David Burton, the chief proponent in the landmark Coalition for Excellence and Equity in Maryland Higher Education (HBCUs) vs. the State of Maryland lawsuit will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bestow honorary degrees to David E. Talbert, David Burton and Colin Kaepernick for their individual, and collective, contributions to the progression of the Black narrative and pursuit of excellence,” added President Wilson.

Morgan State University’s spring commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 21, 2022. Those receiving honorary degrees may not be present at the ceremony.