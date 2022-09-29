Rapper Coolio Dead At 59

Rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” artist was found dead on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 28), according to TMZ. At the time of his death, the chart-topping musician was reportedly visiting a friend at their home in Los Angeles. Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was allegedly discovered lying on a bathroom floor after time had passed with no interaction. The father of 10 was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coolio’s longtime manager, Jarel Posey, confirmed the news to Variety.

The Compton native was most known for rapping but also earned acclaim as a producer, on-screen talent, and actor. As a recording artist, he released his solo debut It Takes A Thief in July 1994. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum several months later.

Brenda Chase/Online USA inc.

The LP was followed by his Gangsta’s Paradise album and its title track soared to mainstream success. Recorded as a track for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, the chart-topper continued to become one of Hip-Hop’s best-selling and most recognizable records.

Coolio’s career continued with multiple albums, singles, and collaborations and notably the theme song “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the opening sequence of Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel.

Outside of rap, Coolio appeared in a handful of films and TV shows as himself and fictional roles, including Martin, Futurama, Charmed, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Tyrone, Midnight Mas, Gravity Falls, and more. The Grammy Award-winning artist also competed on Celebrity Big Brother, and the Food Network series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, where he came in second place.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to Coolio’s family, fans and friends during this time.

This story is developing.