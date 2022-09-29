Kenan & Kel, Chuck D, Ice Cube And More React To Coolio’s Death

Host Kenan Thompson attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, Actor Kel Mitchell at truTV's 'Upscale with Prentice Penny' Premiere at The London Hotel on March 21, 2017 in West Hollywood, California,

Coolio’s sudden passing shocked the entertainment world, triggering a wave of love and admiration for the West Coast artist.

After his death, celebrities like Questlove, Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Michelle Pfeiffer offered their condolences to the artist legally known as Artis Leon Ivey Jr.

“Last thing you told me when we last spoke a few months ago, you told me you loved how I keep things positive and to keep doing that,” Kel said in his lengthy and emotional Instagram post. “I will, Coolio, and thank you for sharing your light and your talent with us all.”

Coolio rapped the theme song for Mitchell and Thompson’s 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom, Kenan & Ken.

“This is sad news,” Ice Cube said of his fellow West Coast emcee. “I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace.”

According to TMZ, Ivey was visiting a friend’s house in LA Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 28) where he went into the bathroom and never came out. Coolio was discovered on the bathroom floor, unresponsive.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but the Grammy Award-winning rapper was pronounced dead. An apparent cardiac arrest caused his death.

Take a look through the numerous beautiful tributes below.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to Coolio’s family, fans and friends during this time.

Rest in peace.

iPhone Screenshot

Since 1988 we connected.

Sleep Peacefully Coolio.

A Legend and Icon.

??? pic.twitter.com/KZqywIAnt5 — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) September 29, 2022

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022