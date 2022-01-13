CPO Boss Hogg, Former Death Row Records Artist, Has Passed Away

Former Death Row Records artist and 2Pac collaborator CPO Boss Hogg has passed away, according to reports. His cause of death has not been revealed. The passing of CPO Boss Hogg, born Vince Edwards, was confirmed by the late rapper’s friend, journalist Chad Kiser, who paid tribute to Boss Hogg with a post on social media. Rest In Paradise CPO,” Kiser wrote in the caption of a photo of Boss Hogg and himself. “Thank you for the talks, the support, and the encouragement! You will be missed!”

A native of Compton, California, CPO Boss Hogg, who initially performed under the name Lil Nation, entered the rap game under the tutelage of MC Ren. The N.W.A. legend helped facilitate a record deal for Boss Hogg and his group, Capital Punishment Organization, with Capitol Records. In 1990, Capital Punishment Organization released their debut album, To Hell And Black. Boss Hogg also briefly popped up on N.W.A.’s sophomore album, N*ggaz4Life, on the song “Findum, F*ckem, and Flee.” Departing Capitol Records in the following years, Capital Punishment Organization would sign with Death Row Records, contributing to the label’s soundtracks for Above The Rim and Murder Was The Case.

Admittedly depressed from the lack of traction during his tenure with Death Row, and on the brink of getting laid off from his day job, CPO Boss Hogg reached out to his friend 2Pac, who featured him on the All Eyez On Me cut “Picture Me Rollin’.” According to Boss Hogg, the song, which he was compensated $37,000 for, was a God-send for his livelihood at the time and one of the highlights of his career. “Pac did more for me than anybody else,” the rapper acknowledged in an interview while speaking on his relationship with the late icon.

In addition to Pac, CPO Boss Hogg has appeared alongside a number of west coast luminaries including Tha Eastsidaz, Warren G, and Compton’s Most Wanted member Tha Chill. In years past, CPO had publicly touched on the condition of his health, particularly his bout with congestive heart failure in 2010, which he was able to survive.