DaBaby Arrested And Released In Connection With Miami Shooting Incident

Rapper Wisdom Awute, an artist on superstar DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment roster, and another member of the rapper’s entourage have been arrested by Miami Beach police and charged with attempted first-degree murder and additional charges following a shooting in South Beach, Fla. that left two men injured. While initial reports indicated that DaBaby was arrested near the scene of the crime, his lawyer, Drew Finding, has confirmed that he’s been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him.

The incident—which occurred near the Prime 112 restaurant on Ocean Drive on Sunday evening (May 31)—was sparked by an alleged argument outside of the premises and ended with one man shot in the leg, with another suffering a gunshot wound to the upper right rear torso, resulting in paralysis, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. At around 11:20 p.m. ET, two men—Carlos Aviles and Emerson Delgado—attempted to enter their vehicle, which was parked in front of the restaurant. Thereafter, a verbal exchange between the men and DaBaby’s entourage quickly escalated.

According to Aviles, Delgado attempted to flee after allegedly being struck in the face by a member of the “Rockstar” rapper’s crew but was chased down by the 21-year-old Awute, who allegedly shot Delgado in the calf. Surveillance footage also shows the second suspect, Christopher Urena, 29, walking behind the second victim, identified as Williams, before shooting him in his back and attempting to flee the scene in the victims’ car. Friends of the victim—who were driving a Cadillac Escalade—attempted to stop Urena from fleeing the scene by firing rounds at the car, which they believed was being used as a weapon.

Following the shooting, several men in the Escalade were detained during a traffic stop near the scene and taken in for questioning, with one of the passengers identifying Urena as one of the shooters. However, according to Urena, who was apprehended by police, he was approached by a group of men holding guns and shot at while attempting to escape in the vehicle. Upon asking for Urena’s ID, police discovered a gun magazine inside his black satchel, with Urena unable to account for the whereabouts of the corresponding gun. Awute would be taken into custody while at the JV Marriott Marquis Miami Hotel, where he was a guest at the time, invoking his rights and refusing to provide any statements to authorities.

In addition to his attempted murder charges, Awute has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is being held without bond. Urena was also charged with attempted murder in the first-degree, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, third-degree grand theft, and gun possession by a convicted felon.