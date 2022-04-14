Intruder Shot On DaBaby’s Property During Attempted Home Invasion

An intruder was reportedly shot at a property owned by rap star DaBaby during what appears to be an attempted home invasion. According to the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina, the shooting occurred on Wednesday evening (April 13) around 7:45 p.m. ET with officers responding to reports of shots fired.

“Officers arrived on the scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” a press release stated. “The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.”

The identity of the victim and the shooter have yet to be released by Troutman Police Department, pending further investigation. However, a post on the Iredell Firewire360’s Facebook page indicated that the shooting took place “near the football field” on DaBaby’s property and that the victim is believed to have “trespassed onto the property.” The post, which described the call to 911 as “very tense,” stated that the caller refused to secure their weapon in fear that other intruders could be in the vicinity.

DaBaby is no stranger to having his name attached to incidents involving gunplay. In 2018, the rapper fatally shot and killed a 19-year-old Jaylin Craig inside a Wal-Mart in Hunstville, N.C. Claiming self-defense, DaBaby would be sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and 30 days behind bars after being found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon, but would not be charged for Craig’s death.