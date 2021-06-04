Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Identified As Man Wanted In Dunkin Donuts Stabbing

Atlanta rapper Dae Dae has been identified as the man involved in a December 2020 stabbing of a 17-year-old Dunkin Donuts employee that was captured on video. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the rapper, born Marquavis Goolsby, is accused of aggravated assault, has yet to be located by local authorities but has officially been charged.

Goolsby allegedly entered a Dunkin Donuts located on Jonesboro Road in Fulton County around 6 p.m. ET on December 5, 2020 and reportedly became irate upon discovering the employee was unable to fulfill his drive-thru order. Goolsby, who was said to be driving a red Audi, briefly left the premises before returning to continue arguing with the female employee. In surveillance footage obtained by 11 Alive, things took a violent turn as a man with long braids wearing a black hooded sweatshirt appeared to angrily pull out and swing a knife towards the employee before fleeing. Upon authorities arriving at the scene, the victim, who suffered a laceration on her left arm during the incident, declined to receive medical treatment for her injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Goolsby’s arrest.

Dae Dae first gained popularity with his breakout single, “Wat U Mean (Aye Aye Aye),” which reached No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned a remix with Lil Yachty. The buzz surrounding the single, as well as his debut mixtape, 4 Reasons, earned him a deal with 300 Entertainment in 2016, as well as a spot touring alongside Young Thug, TM88, and Rich The Kid on Thugger’s Hi-Tunes tour. In 2016, Dae Dae collaborated with producer London On Da Track on the joint-project, The DefAnition, before releasing his last full-length offering, 5 Reasons, in 2017.