Danielle Ballard, Former LSU Basketball Player, Dead At 29

Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers brings the ball upcourt against the Kentucky Wildcats during a game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 24, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 77=-72.

Danielle Ballard, a former basketball player at Louisiana State University, has passed away. The 29-year-old was fatally struck by a car in Raleigh, Tenn., on Thursday morning (July 13). According to Fox 13 Memphis, Ballard was walking when hit by a vehicle and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the driver remained at the scene of the accident and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Danielle Ballard #32 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a victory over the Penn State Lady Lions following the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on March 26, 2013 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game 71-66. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle,” reads a statement issued by LSU. “She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”

Before excelling on the collegiate level, the Memphis native built her skills as a star player for Central High School, winning a state championship, before graduating in 2012. From there, Ballard went on to succeed on the collegiate level on the Tigers’ basketball team.

LSU mourns the loss of Danielle Ballard



? https://t.co/eKr2D3ZqVk pic.twitter.com/DpvvfL5sa7 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) July 13, 2023

During her tenure at LSU, Ballard played for three seasons and averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. She earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2013 and was twice named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Ballard was named to the 2014-15 All-SEC First Team by coaches and All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press. In the same season, she was named LSU’s Most Valuable Player. Ending her career in her junior year, she counts 500 career rebounds and was just 23 points away from reaching 1,000.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family, friends, fans, and teammates of Danielle Ballard.