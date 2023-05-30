DaniLeigh Arrested For DUI Hit & Run, Victim Suffers Fractured Spine

DaniLeigh was reportedly arrested over the weekend for a DUI hit-and-run. The alleged victim of the incident suffered a fractured spine.

TMZ obtained documents detailing how several witnesses saw the 28-year-old speeding and swerving in and out of lanes while driving near Miami Beach. From there, the “Easy” artist reportedly hit someone riding a motorized scooter and then “dragged the moped for about a block.” A local officer was notified and conducted a stop.

The cop immediately smelled the scent of alcohol on the My Side singer and conducted field sobriety tests, which she failed. They then had her take a breathalyzer, where she blew 0.145 and 0.148, both of which are almost twice the legal limit.

DaniLeigh has been arrested in Miami and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property after hitting someone on a moped while drunk.



DaniLeigh was put into handcuffs and taken to jail on Tuesday morning (May 30) where she was handed three felony charges: driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated, and it was determined that the man suffered a spinal fracture and kidney laceration.

The incident comes shortly after the mother of one revealed she contributed to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour via her dancing prowess. “[I] kept this on the DL last year, but I’m so grateful to have been a part of some of the choreography for the Queen Beyoncé Renaissance Tour,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “It was an honor and such a blessing. A dream come true!!! Thank you to @beyonce and team. The show looks amazing!!!”