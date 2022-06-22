Daunte Wright’s Family To Be Paid $3.25M By Brooklyn Center In Settlement

Antwon Davis lights candles at a memorial for Daunte Wright on May 2, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021 by Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who has since resigned and been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The city of Brooklyn Center has come to a financial agreement with the family of Daunte Wright and will look to pay $3.2M in a proposed settlement. However, as of Wednesday (June 22), the settlement has not been finalized. Daunte Wright’s family is awaiting an agreement from the Minnesota city to change police policies and training as the final step of the proposed settlement.

According to NBC News, the family’s lawyers expressed they expect to see changes made to traffic stops “as well as training on implicit bias, de-escalation, and weapons confusion.”

While the family has been set on getting justice for the unlawful slaying of Wright, their lawyer stated they want to make sure other people of color benefit from the settlement as well.

Aubrey Wright (L) and Katie Wright (R), parents of Daunte Wright, join friends and family outside the Hennepin County Courthouse after the verdict was read in the trial of Kim Potter on December 23, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, was found guilty on two counts of manslaughter in the April 2021 shooting death of Daunte Wright. Potter says she thought she was using her Taser when she shot Wright with her handgun. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“We hope Black families, people of color, and all residents feel safer now in Brooklyn Center because of the changes the city must make to resolve our claims,” Wright’s parents, Katie and Arbuey Wright declared in a statement.

Daunte Wright unjustly had his life taken away when former officer Kim Potter fatally shot him, during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Cops initially pulled Wright over for driving with expired tags and a car freshener hanging from his rear view mirror. Potter and another officer attempted to arrest the young man, but Potter, who reached for her gun instead of her taser, shot and killed Wright in the process. He was 20 years old.

In the aftermath, Potter, 50, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in December 2021 and sentenced to two years in prison in February 2022.