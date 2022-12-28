David Ortiz Gunman Sentenced To 30 Years In Dominican Republic Prison

David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait on February 17, 2013 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida.

One of the shooters involved in an attempt to murder former MLB star David Ortiz on June 9, 2019, has been sentenced.

According to ESPN, A Dominican Republic court announced on Monday (Dec. 26) that the gunman, Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, was sentenced to thirty years in prison.

Dominican law enforcement has concluded that Cruz’s target was initially Sixto David Fernandez. Fernandez was seated with Ortiz during the shooting, with Rolfi allegedly confusing the former Boston Red Sox superstar with Fernandez, resulting in Ortiz being hit.

As a result of his injuries, the athlete, affectionately known as “Big Papi,” was hospital ridden for six weeks and underwent two surgeries.

El imputado Rolfy Ferreras Cruz, indicado por las autoridades como la persona que disparó en contra del ex pelotero de Grandes Ligas; David Ortiz, dijo hoy que baleó por error al deportista. “Solo me dijeron el color de ropa” declaró Rolfi, desde la celda del destacamento PN. pic.twitter.com/5mrvlbUnrg — Informate809 (@informate809) June 14, 2019

Along with Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, eight other defendants received sentences in the attempted murder case of between five and twenty years in prison.

Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind of the attempted murder, was acquitted due to inadequate evidence. Two other unnamed defendants were also acquitted during the court decision.

Alberto Miguel Rodríguez Mota, 28, served as the man who compensated the attackers and was sentenced to twenty years in prison.

David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on September 15, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

David Ortiz was a ten-time MLB All-Star who assisted the Boston Red Sox in ending their 86-year championship drought in 2004. Ortiz would retire following the 2016 season and be later elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first appearance on the ballot in January.

“Big Papi,” 47, fully recovered in the aftermath of the 2019 shooting and has since returned to his new job as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports.

Dominican authorities are set to read the whole sentence for all assailants involved on Feb. 8, 2023